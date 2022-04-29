Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy today — 29th April

Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy today — 29th April

iStock
1 min read . 07:41 AM IST Livemint

  • The short term trend has turned up again for the Nifty as per smaller timeframe chart, say analysts

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rebounded by over 1% on Thursday, propelled by buying in index majors Reliance Industries (RIL), HUL with an overall positive trend in global markets. The BSE Sensex jumped 701 points to end at 57,521.06 while Nifty rallied 1% to 17,245.

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rebounded by over 1% on Thursday, propelled by buying in index majors Reliance Industries (RIL), HUL with an overall positive trend in global markets. The BSE Sensex jumped 701 points to end at 57,521.06 while Nifty rallied 1% to 17,245.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 0.8% and smallcap index gained 0.12% on Thursday. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian company to cross a market valuation of $250 billion.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 0.8% and smallcap index gained 0.12% on Thursday. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian company to cross a market valuation of $250 billion.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Day trading guide for stock market today

“The short term trend has turned up again for the Nifty as per smaller timeframe chart. But, as per larger timeframe, the volatile movement and minor downward corrections are not ruled out in the short term. Strong resistance is placed around 17,300-17,350 levels and the crucial lower support is at 17,900 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Mehul Kothari, AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi

Asian Paints: Buy ASIANPAINT near 3,240, stop loss 3,165, target 3,360

DCM Shriram: Buy DCMSHRIRAM at 1,190, stop loss 1,140, target 1,275

Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities

Motherson Sumi: Buy MOTHERSUNSUMI, stop loss 124, target 155

Tata Motors: Buy TATAMOTORS, stop loss 414, target 460

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities

Dabur: Buy DABUR, stop loss 555, target 610

DLF: Buy DLF, stop loss 367, target 405

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.