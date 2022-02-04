Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy today - 4th February

On Nifty Bank, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com said "it would be crucial to see the Bank Nifty behavior in the coming session as a break below 38860 could apply brakes to the ongoing momentum. Given these mentioned scenarios in both the indices, we advise traders to avoid aggressive positions and let both Nifty as well as Bank Nifty surpass Thursday’s high which would then signal a continuation of uptrend. Till then, one should trade with a stock specific approach and trade with proper risk management."