Indices snapped a four-session rally on Thursday dragged by technology and realty stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 621.31 points or 1.03% to close the session at 59,601.84. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 179.35 points or 1% to 17,745.90.

Nifty's realty and IT index fell the most among sectoral indexes, losing 1.5% each, while banking stocks ended a sharp rally to decline 0.6%. In value terms, RIL, HDFC twins and Infosys accounted for over half of the benchmark's losses. Tech Mahindra was the top laggard, followed by UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Infosys.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they purchased shares worth ₹336.83 crore, as per the exchange data.

Analysts recommend these stocks to buy/sell today -

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking

IndusInd Bank: Buy IndusInd Bank, target ₹950-975, stop loss ₹890

Dabur: Buy Dabur, target ₹590-600, stop loss ₹570

Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities

Tata Power: Buy Tata Power, target price ₹236, stop loss ₹224

Trent: Buy Trent, target price ₹1,100, stop loss ₹1,070

Avinash Gorakssakar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities

UPL: Buy UPL at ₹781, target of ₹815, stoploss of ₹765

Bank of Baroda: Buy Bank of Baroda at ₹86.7 with target of ₹93, Stoploss of ₹83.50

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

