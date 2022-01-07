Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy today — 7th January

Nifty's realty and IT index fell the most among sectoral indexes, losing 1.5% each, while banking stocks ended a sharp rally to decline 0.6%. In value terms, RIL, HDFC twins and Infosys accounted for over half of the benchmark's losses. Tech Mahindra was the top laggard, followed by UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Infosys.