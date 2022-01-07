Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Day trading guide for Friday: 6 stocks to buy today — 7th January

Stocks to buy today
1 min read . 07:30 AM IST Livemint

  • Nifty 50 index and the benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 1% on Thursday, dragged by tech and realty stocks

Indices snapped a four-session rally on Thursday dragged by technology and realty stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 621.31 points or 1.03% to close the session at 59,601.84. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 179.35 points or 1% to 17,745.90.

Nifty's realty and IT index fell the most among sectoral indexes, losing 1.5% each, while banking stocks ended a sharp rally to decline 0.6%. In value terms, RIL, HDFC twins and Infosys accounted for over half of the benchmark's losses. Tech Mahindra was the top laggard, followed by UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Infosys.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they purchased shares worth 336.83 crore, as per the exchange data.

Analysts recommend these stocks to buy/sell today -

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking

IndusInd Bank: Buy IndusInd Bank, target 950-975, stop loss 890 

Dabur: Buy Dabur, target 590-600, stop loss 570

Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities 

Tata Power: Buy Tata Power, target price 236, stop loss 224

Trent: Buy Trent, target price 1,100, stop loss 1,070

Avinash Gorakssakar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities

UPL: Buy UPL at 781, target of 815, stoploss of 765

Bank of Baroda: Buy Bank of Baroda at 86.7 with target of 93, Stoploss of 83.50

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

