OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Friday: 7 stocks to buy or sell — 24th September
Listen to this article

Day trading guide for Friday: Nifty closed at another record high of 17,822 on Thursday with a broad based advance among the large-caps. Nifty opened with an upside gap following positive Asian cues and kept on rising throughout the day with minimal corrections. BSE Sensex shot up 958 points and closed at 59,885 levels. Small-cap and Mid-cap indices under-performed vis-a-vis the Nifty rising by 0.9 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were higher than recent average, realty was the star performer rising 8.7 per cent. This was followed by capital goods, banking and energy indices. FMCG index ended marginally in the negative.

Asian shares made cautious gains on Thursday, supported by some positive news from cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group. European stocks rallied for a third day as global sentiment improved on easing concerns about cash-strapped developer China Evergrande. A survey showed euro zone business activity grew at its weakest pace in five months in September as curbs to limit the Delta variant of Coronavirus hit demand and supply-chain constraints pushed input costs to a more than two-decade high.

Trade view on NSE Nifty

Speaking on day trading strategy for Friday; Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty is marching towards 18,000 mark slowly and steadily, unless some global event (like Evergrande) upsets this momentum."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing intrday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities and Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors — recommended 7 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for today

MINT PREMIUM See All

1] NBCC: Buy at CMP, target 50 to 52, stop loss 44

2] Larsen & Toubro: Momentum buy at CMP, target 1825 to 1850, stop loss 1725

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] Alkem Laboratories: Buy at CMP, target 4050, stop loss 3930

Rohit Singre's intraday stocks for today

4] Tata Motors: Buy at 318, target 330 to 345, stop loss below 308

5] Piramal Enterprises Ltd or PEL: Buy at 2765, target 2820 to 2850, stop loss below 2720

Sandeep Matta's shares to buy today

6] RBL Bank: Buy at 185, target 200, stop loss 172

7] Star Cement: Buy at 108, target 120, stop loss 100.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout