Day trading guide for Friday: 7 stocks to buy or sell — 24th September

Day trading guide for Friday: Nifty closed at another record high of 17,822 on Thursday with a broad based advance among the large-caps. Nifty opened with an upside gap following positive Asian cues and kept on rising throughout the day with minimal corrections. BSE Sensex shot up 958 points and closed at 59,885 levels. Small-cap and Mid-cap indices under-performed vis-a-vis the Nifty rising by 0.9 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were higher than recent average, realty was the star performer rising 8.7 per cent. This was followed by capital goods, banking and energy indices. FMCG index ended marginally in the negative.

Asian shares made cautious gains on Thursday, supported by some positive news from cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group. European stocks rallied for a third day as global sentiment improved on easing concerns about cash-strapped developer China Evergrande. A survey showed euro zone business activity grew at its weakest pace in five months in September as curbs to limit the Delta variant of Coronavirus hit demand and supply-chain constraints pushed input costs to a more than two-decade high.

Trade view on NSE Nifty

Speaking on day trading strategy for Friday; Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty is marching towards 18,000 mark slowly and steadily, unless some global event (like Evergrande) upsets this momentum."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing intrday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities and Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors — recommended 7 stocks to buy today.

1] NBCC: Buy at ₹CMP, target ₹50 to ₹52, stop loss ₹44

2] Larsen & Toubro: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹1825 to ₹1850, stop loss ₹1725

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] Alkem Laboratories: Buy at CMP, target ₹4050, stop loss ₹3930

Rohit Singre's intraday stocks for today

4] Tata Motors: Buy at ₹318, target ₹330 to ₹345, stop loss below ₹308

5] Piramal Enterprises Ltd or PEL: Buy at ₹2765, target ₹2820 to ₹2850, stop loss below ₹2720

Sandeep Matta's shares to buy today

6] RBL Bank: Buy at ₹185, target ₹200, stop loss ₹172

7] Star Cement: Buy at ₹108, target ₹120, stop loss ₹100.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

