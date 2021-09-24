Day trading guide for Friday: 7 stocks to buy or sell — 24th September

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Day trading guide for Friday: Nifty is marching towards 18,000 mark slowly and steadily, unless some global event (like Evergrande) upsets this momentum, experts believe
Day trading guide for Friday: Nifty closed at another record high of 17,822 on Thursday with a broad based advance among the large-caps. Nifty opened with an upside gap following positive Asian cues and kept on rising throughout the day with minimal corrections. BSE Sensex shot up 958 points and closed at 59,885 levels. Small-cap and Mid-cap indices under-performed vis-a-vis the Nifty rising by 0.9 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.
On a day when the volumes on the NSE were higher than recent average, realty was the star performer rising 8.7 per cent. This was followed by capital goods, banking and energy indices. FMCG index ended marginally in the negative.
Asian shares made cautious gains on Thursday, supported by some positive news from cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group. European stocks rallied for a third day as global sentiment improved on easing concerns about cash-strapped developer China Evergrande. A survey showed euro zone business activity grew at its weakest pace in five months in September as curbs to limit the Delta variant of Coronavirus hit demand and supply-chain constraints pushed input costs to a more than two-decade high.
Trade view on NSE Nifty
Speaking on day trading strategy for Friday; Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty is marching towards 18,000 mark slowly and steadily, unless some global event (like Evergrande) upsets this momentum."
Day trading stocks to buy today
Sharing intrday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities and Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors — recommended 7 stocks to buy today.