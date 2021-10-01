Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Friday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 1st October

Day trading guide for Friday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 1st October

Day trading guide for Friday: There is a higher possibility of an emergence of buying interest from the lower levels. Immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,750 levels.
2 min read . 06:51 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Having moved below the immediate support of 17,650 levels, there is a possibility of NSE Nifty sliding down to the next support of 17,475 levels, believe experts

Day trading guide for Friday: After showing consolidation movement on Wednesday, the choppy movement continued on Thursday. NSE Nifty closed 93 points down at 17,618 levels while BSE Sensex shed 286 points and closed at 59,126 levels. After opening on a weak note, Indian stock market continued with its weak trend for the whole session. Intraday upside recoveries were used as 'sell on rise' opportunity for the day. According to market experts, this pattern signal that the consolidation movement or weakness could extend for next session.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were higher than recent average (but lower than F&O expiry day); realty and consumer durable indices rose the most while metals, telecom, auto, banks and IT fell the most. However, broader market indices like small-cap and mid-cap indices ended in the green zone.

Trade view on NSE Nifty

Speaking on intraday trading strategy for Friday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "On Thursday, the market continued with choppy movement, but the broad market showed a resilience. Having moved below the immediate support of 17,650 levels, there is a possibility of NSE Nifty sliding down to the next support of 17,475 levels amidst a range bound action in the next 1-2 sessions. There is a higher possibility of an emergence of buying interest from the lower levels. Immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,750 levels."

Intraday stocks for today

Unveiling day trading stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Dr Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President, Share India and Manoj Dalmia, Director & Founder, Proficient Equities Private Limited — recommended 7 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks to buy today

1] Tata Motors: Buy at CMP, target 345 to 350, stop loss 325

2] Indraprastha Gas Limited or IGL: Momentum buy at CMP, target 550, stop loss 515

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] Deepak Nitrite: Buy at CMP, target 2470, stop loss 2370

Ravi Singhal's stock to buy today

4] Sun Pharma: Buy at 820, target 844 to 877, stop loss 799

Ravi Singh's shares to buy today

5] Federal Bank: Buy at 84.50, target 90, stop loss 82

6] Apollo Tyres: Buy at 226, target 232, stop loss 223

Manoj Dalmia's intraday stock to buy

7] Canara Bank: Buy at 170, target 177, stop loss 166.50.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!