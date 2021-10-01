Day trading guide for Friday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 1st October

Speaking on intraday trading strategy for Friday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "On Thursday, the market continued with choppy movement, but the broad market showed a resilience. Having moved below the immediate support of 17,650 levels, there is a possibility of NSE Nifty sliding down to the next support of 17,475 levels amidst a range bound action in the next 1-2 sessions. There is a higher possibility of an emergence of buying interest from the lower levels. Immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,750 levels."