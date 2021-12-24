Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Day trading guide for Friday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 24th December

Day trading guide for Friday: NSE Nifty is currently placed at the crucial overhead resistance around 17,100 to 17,200 levels, say stock market experts.
2 min read . 06:57 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Nifty today: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive, say stock market experts

Day trading guide for Friday: The upside momentum continued in Indian stock market for third consecutive sessions on Thursday. NSE Nifty gained 117 points and closed at 17,072 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 384 points and closed at 57,315 levels. Nifty Bank index appreciated 161 points and closed at 35,191 mark. According to stock market experts, current pattern indicate a formation of doji or spinning top type candle pattern at the highs. Normally, formation of such patterns after a reasonable upside move or at the important hurdle could act as a reversal pattern post confirmation.

Day trading guide for Nifty today

Unveiling day trading strategy for stock market today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. But, the NSE Nifty is currently placed at the crucial overhead resistance around 17,100 to 17,200 levels. The overall chart pattern indicates higher possibility of selling emerging from near the resistance band in the next 1-2 sessions."

Day trading stocks for today

Asked about day trading stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Ravi Singh, Vice President and Research Head at ShareIndia and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — recommended 7 stock to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

1] Dabur India: Buy at CMP, target 585 to 590, stop loss 558

2] ONGC: Momentum buy at CMP, target 146, stop loss 136

Ravin Singhal's stock of the day

3] HDFC Bank: Sell at 1450, target 1420 to 1400, stop loss 1460

Ravi Singh's day trading stocks to buy

4] Zensar Technologies: Buy at 475, target 490, stop loss 465

5] Transport Corporation of India or TCI: Buy around 750, target 780, stop loss 725

Parth Nyati's day trading stocks for Friday

6] Mastek: Buy around 2975, target 3075, stop loss 2925

7] Balrampur Chini: Buy around 332.50, target 341, stop loss 327.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

