Day trading guide for Friday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 24th December

Day trading guide for Friday: The upside momentum continued in Indian stock market for third consecutive sessions on Thursday. NSE Nifty gained 117 points and closed at 17,072 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 384 points and closed at 57,315 levels. Nifty Bank index appreciated 161 points and closed at 35,191 mark. According to stock market experts, current pattern indicate a formation of doji or spinning top type candle pattern at the highs. Normally, formation of such patterns after a reasonable upside move or at the important hurdle could act as a reversal pattern post confirmation.

Unveiling day trading strategy for stock market today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. But, the NSE Nifty is currently placed at the crucial overhead resistance around 17,100 to 17,200 levels. The overall chart pattern indicates higher possibility of selling emerging from near the resistance band in the next 1-2 sessions." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Day trading stocks for today

Asked about day trading stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Ravi Singh, Vice President and Research Head at ShareIndia and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — recommended 7 stock to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

1] Dabur India: Buy at CMP, target ₹585 to ₹590, stop loss ₹558

Ravin Singhal's stock of the day

3] HDFC Bank: Sell at ₹1450, target ₹1420 to ₹1400, stop loss ₹1460

Ravi Singh's day trading stocks to buy

4] Zensar Technologies: Buy at ₹475, target ₹490, stop loss ₹465

5] Transport Corporation of India or TCI: Buy around ₹750, target ₹780, stop loss ₹725

Parth Nyati's day trading stocks for Friday

6] Mastek: Buy around ₹2975, target ₹3075, stop loss ₹2925

7] Balrampur Chini: Buy around ₹332.50, target ₹341, stop loss ₹327.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

