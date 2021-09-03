Day trading guide for Friday: Nifty reversed the losses of Wednesday and closed at another record high of 17,234 on Thursday. The 50-stock index witnessed a sharp upside move yesterday and scaled new peak of 17,245. The BSE Sensex also closed at record high of 57,852 — 514 points up from its Wednesday close. The 30-stock index also scaled new peak of 57,892 during the intraday rally. On a day when volumes on the NSE were more or less in line with recent averages, auto index was the sole loser, while realty, consumer durable, IT and FMCG were the main gainers. The broader indices also rose largely in line with the Nifty. According to market experts, this trade pattern displays strength of upside momentum. This is positive indication and one may expect more upside in the short term.

Trade view on Nifty

Asked about intraday trading tips for Friday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short-term trend of Nifty is in a strong mode and the broad market indices are also in driver's seat. One may expect further upside in the next 1-2 sessions, before showing another round of consolidation or minor profit booking from the new highs. The next upside levels to be watched for NSE Nifty around 17,500 and immediate support for 50-stock index is placed at 17,150."

Intraday stocks for today

Speaking on day trading stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors; Kapil Goenka, Founder, Eternity Financial Services and Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities — recommended 7 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks to buy today

1] Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹1825 to ₹1850, stop loss ₹1735

2] Prestige Estates Projects: Buy at CMP, target ₹410 to ₹425, stop loss ₹360

Ravi Singhal's stock to buy today

3] HDFC Life Insurance Company: Buy at ₹760, target ₹820, stop loss ₹744

Kapil Goenka's intraday stock to buy today

4] Dollar Industries: Buy at ₹359, target 373, stop loss 348

Sandeeep Matta's shares to buy today

5] Parag Milk Foods: Buy at ₹135, target ₹155 to ₹160, stop loss ₹110

6] Zodiac Clothing Company: Buy at ₹114, target ₹140, stop loss ₹98

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

7] IGL: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹572, stop loss ₹550.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.