Day trading guide for Friday: The NSE Nifty witnessed high volatility at the new all-time high at 16,349 on Thursday and finally closed at 10,294 — 35 points higher amidst a zig-zag movement. The BSE Sensex too added 135 points and closed at 54,492 while the Bank Nifty index shed 193 points and closed at 35,834 levels. Volumes were in line with recent averages as focus shifted to telecom and metal stocks, the two main gainers while realty and bank indices fell the most. In the international markets, especially at Wall Street, both Dow Jones and Nasdaq shot up 0.78 per cent.

Trade view on Nifty

Speaking on day trading guide for Friday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Having moved up sharply in the last few sessions, there is possibility of consolidation or minor downward correction from the highs near to its breakout points support around 16,000 to 16,100 as per the concept of change in polarity. This anticipation is evident after a formation of doji pattern on Thursday at the highs. Such anticipated decline could be a buy on dips opportunity in the market as per the concept of change in polarity."

Day trading stocks to buy today

On the basis of these facts and figures, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisors and Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities — recommended 7 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

1] ITC: Buy at CMP, target ₹225 to ₹230, stop loss ₹205

2] Goa Carbon: Buy at CMP, target ₹485 to ₹510, stop loss ₹440

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] Tata Consumer Products: Buy at CMP, target ₹790, stop loss ₹756

Sandeep Matta's stocks to buy today

4] RBL Bank: Buy at ₹182, target ₹195 to ₹205, stop loss ₹172

5] Tata Motors: Buy at ₹300, target ₹307 to ₹312, stop loss ₹292

Rohit Singre's shares to buy today

6] Tata Power: Buy at CMP, target ₹150, stop loss ₹120

7] Sun Pharma Advanced Research: Buy at CMP, target ₹310, stop loss ₹275.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

