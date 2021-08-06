Day trading guide for Friday: 7 stocks to buy or sell today — 6th August

Speaking on day trading guide for Friday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Having moved up sharply in the last few sessions, there is possibility of consolidation or minor downward correction from the highs near to its breakout points support around 16,000 to 16,100 as per the concept of change in polarity. This anticipation is evident after a formation of doji pattern on Thursday at the highs. Such anticipated decline could be a buy on dips opportunity in the market as per the concept of change in polarity."