Day trading guide for today: After showing narrow range movement in the last couple of sessions, Indian stock market slipped into the weak zone on Thursday trade session. NSE Nifty dipped 143 points and closed at 17,873 levels whereas BSE Sensex slipped 433 points and closed at 59,919 levels. Bank Nifty too went down 463 points and closed at 38,560 levels. According to stock market experts, current stock market pattern indicates range-bound action with weak bias.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were below recent average, consumer durable index rose the most whereas realty, banks, telecom and healthcare indices fell the most. Small-cap and mid-cap indices were down 0.54 per cent and 0.64 per cent respectively.

Trade view on Nifty

Unveiling day trading guide for Friday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be range-bound with weak bias. One may expect Nifty to show choppy movement with weak bias for the short term. Further weakness from here could slide Nifty down to the important support of 17,600 levels. Immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is now placed at 17,950 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy

Speaking on day trading stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities; Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia and Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director at Proficient Equities Limited — recommended 8 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for today

1] BEL: Buy at CMP, target ₹230 to ₹235, stop loss ₹218

2] ACC: Buy at CMP, target ₹2600 to ₹2650, stop loss ₹2501

Mudit Goel's stocks of the day

3] Larsen & Toubro Infotech or LTI: Buy at CMP, target ₹7050, stop loss ₹6900

Rohit Singre's stock pick of the day

4] Century Plyboards India: Buy at ₹670, target ₹690 to ₹705, stop loss below ₹660

Parth Nyati's stock to buy today

5] Muthoot Finance: Buy at ₹1688, target ₹1725, stop loss ₹1640

Ravi Singh's day trading stocks to buy

6] Havells India: Buy at ₹1340, target ₹1370, stop loss ₹1325

7] India Cements: Buy at ₹210, target ₹225, stop loss below ₹200

Manoj Dalmia's intraday stock for today

8] Parag Milk Foods: Buy at ₹155, target ₹173, stop loss ₹148.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

