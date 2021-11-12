Day trading guide for Friday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 12th November

Unveiling day trading guide for Friday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be range-bound with weak bias. One may expect Nifty to show choppy movement with weak bias for the short term. Further weakness from here could slide Nifty down to the important support of 17,600 levels. Immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is now placed at 17,950 levels."