Day trading guide for Friday: After showing weakness on Wednesday, the Indian stock market shifted into a consolidation on Thursday and closed the day with minor gains. Nifty 50 nudged 27 points up and closed at 17,248 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 113 points and closed at 57,901 levels. However, Nifty Bnk shed 240 points and closed at 36,548 mark. According to stock market experts, current pattern signal a continuation of range-bound action in the market.

Day trading guide for Nifty today

Unveiling day trading strategy for stock market today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be range-bound with negative bias. NSE Nifty sustaining above the support of 17,180 to 17,200 levels, post-bearish pattern hints at a possibility of an upside bounce from the lows in the coming sessions. Any sustainable upside move on NSE Nifty from current levels could encounter resistance around 17,550 to 17,600 levels again in the near term."

Day trading stocks

On day trading stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — listed out 8 stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

1] Infosys: Buy at CMP, target ₹1820, stop loss ₹1730

2] LIC Housing Finance: Sell at CMP, target ₹365 to ₹360, stop loss ₹388

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] Kotak Mahindra Bank: Sell around ₹1860, target ₹1822, stop loss ₹1877

Ravi Singh's stock pick of the day

4] SRF: Buy at ₹2216, target ₹2300, stop loss ₹2180

Manoj Dalmia's day trading stocks for today

5] Sarla Performance Fibers: Buy at ₹63.50, target ₹71, stop loss ₹59

6] Ginni Filaments: Buy at ₹43.50, target ₹51, stop loss ₹38.80

Parth Nyati's stocks to buy today

7] Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers or RCF: Buy at ₹79.80, target ₹83, stop loss ₹78

8] Gati: Buy at ₹175.60, target ₹185, stop loss ₹171

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

