Day trading guide for Friday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 17th December

Unveiling day trading strategy for stock market today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be range-bound with negative bias. NSE Nifty sustaining above the support of 17,180 to 17,200 levels, post-bearish pattern hints at a possibility of an upside bounce from the lows in the coming sessions. Any sustainable upside move on NSE Nifty from current levels could encounter resistance around 17,550 to 17,600 levels again in the near term."

