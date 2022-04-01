Day trading guide for Friday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 1st April

On important levels in regard to Nifty and Bank Nifty; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Broader range of NSE Nifty today lied in between 17,270 to 17,680 whereas short range of Nifty is placed between 17,350 to 17,600 levels. Likewise, broader range of Nifty Bank index is placed between 35,700 to 36,850 while short range of the 50-stock index lies in between 35,800 to 36,650 levels."