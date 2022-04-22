Day trading guide for Friday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 22nd April

Speaking on intraday trading strategy in regard to Nifty today; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com said, "Nifty had formed an ‘Inside Bar’ reversal pattern on Wednesday and a move above 17,275 gave a confirmation of trend reversal. Thus the Nifty resumed its uptrend post completion of a corrective phase and the broader markets too participated in the up move throughout the session. Along with the price up move, certain oscillators are also indicating a positive momentum and hence we expect a continuation of the trend in the short term. All the sectoral indices (except media) ended in the green and most of them witnessed gains of 1-2 percent. With the price up move in last couple of sessions, the support base for Nifty has moved higher and 17,270 will now be seen as immediate support. Traders should look for buying opportunities in intraday declines and trade with a positive bias. On the higher side, the potential near term targets are seen around 17,470 and 17,620."