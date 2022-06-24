Day trading guide for Friday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 24th June

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The Nifty 50 index is placed within a broader high low range of 15,700 to 15,350 levels. Having bounced up from the higher low on Thursday, there is a possibility of further upside move towards the crucial overhead resistance of 15,700 to 15,800 levels in the next 1-2 sessions, before showing another round of minor weakness from the highs."