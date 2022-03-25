Day trading guide for Friday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 25th March

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The broader uptrend status remains intact for Nifty and we observe positive sequence like higher tops and bottoms on the daily chart. The significant upside breakout of important resistance zone for NSE Nifty is intact around 16,800 to 17,000 levels. Any decline at Nifty from current levels could find strong support at 17,000 to 16,900 levels and there is a possibility of market advancing towards the upper trajectory of 17,400 to 17,500 levels in the near term."