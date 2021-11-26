OPEN APP
Day trading guide for Friday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 26th November
Day trading guide for Friday: After showing weakness from the highs on Wednesday, Indian stock market sustained with decent upside move on Thursday session. NSE Nifty closed 121 points higher at 17,536 levels, BSE Sensex shot up 454 points and closed at 58,795 levels whereas Bank Nifty index shed 77 points and closed at 37,364 levels. According to stock market experts, this pattern indicate comeback of bulls from the lows.

On a day when the volumes on the BSE were a little below the recent average; realty, oil & gas, telecom and healthcare indices rose the most while capital goods and auto indices fell the most. Mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 0.69 per cent and 0.87 per cent respectively.

NSE Nifty: Day trading guide

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for Friday session; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The upside bounce of Thursday could be a relief factor for the bulls to make a comeback. The next two important resistances on NSE Nifty to be watched around 17,600 and 17,800 in the near term. At the same time lower levels buying is expected on any dips."

Day trading stocks today

Sharing day trading stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities; Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities and Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia — recommended 8 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks to buy today

1] HDFC Bank: Buy at CMP, target 1575, stop loss 1500

2] Aster DM Healthcare: Buy at CMP, target 218 to 222, stop loss 198

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] Vodafone Idea: Buy at 11.60, target 13, stop loss 11

Ravi Singh's day trading stocks for Friday

4] GAIL (India) Limited: Buy at 140, target 148, stop loss 136

5] Infosys: Buy at 1720, target 1760, stop loss 1700

Parth Nyati's intraday stocks for today

6] Suprajit Engineering: Buy at CMP, target 485, stop loss 444

7] Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited: Buy at 400, target 411, stop loss 394

Rohit Singre's stock to buy today

8] Grasim Industries: Buy above 1755, target 1800 to 1850, stop loss 1715.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

