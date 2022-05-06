Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Friday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 6th May

Day trading guide for Friday: 8 stocks to buy or sell today — 6th May

Day trading guide: Any attempt of upside rally could find strong resistance around 16,800 to 17,000 levels as per the concept of change in polarity, say experts.
2 min read . 05:56 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Friday: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative, believe experts

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Day trading guide for Friday: Despite strong global cues after US Fed cooling down its hawkish stance on interest rate hike, Indian markets failed to sustain the intraday gains on Thursday as FIIs continued to remain 'net seller.' NSE Nifty ended 5 points higher at 16,682 mark whereas BSE Sensex nudged 32 points upside at 55,702 levels. Bank Nifty index went off 31 points and closed at 35,232.

Day trading guide for Friday: Despite strong global cues after US Fed cooling down its hawkish stance on interest rate hike, Indian markets failed to sustain the intraday gains on Thursday as FIIs continued to remain 'net seller.' NSE Nifty ended 5 points higher at 16,682 mark whereas BSE Sensex nudged 32 points upside at 55,702 levels. Bank Nifty index went off 31 points and closed at 35,232.

According to stock market experts, technically current pattern indicate a lack of strength to sustain the highs. But, it also signal a halt in a sharp follow-through weakness for the day after a sharp downside breakout of the 16800 levels in previous session. Probably the impact of the RBI's surprise rate hike on May 04 is weighing on the minds of participants, they said.

According to stock market experts, technically current pattern indicate a lack of strength to sustain the highs. But, it also signal a halt in a sharp follow-through weakness for the day after a sharp downside breakout of the 16800 levels in previous session. Probably the impact of the RBI's surprise rate hike on May 04 is weighing on the minds of participants, they said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Day trading guide for stock market today

Speaking on intraday trading strategy for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. A slide below 16,600 levels is expected to open the next lows of 16,200 levels in the near term. Any attempt of upside rally could find strong resistance around 16,800 to 17,000 levels as per the concept of change in polarity."

Bull vs bear: Day trading stocks

Sharing intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Rohit Singre, AVP — Research at Bonanza Portfolio; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL and Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities — recommended 8 stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks to buy today

1] Tech Mahindra or TechM: Buy at CMP, target 1300 to 1320, stop loss 1220

2] DLF: Sell at CMP, target 330 to 325, stop loss 351

Mudit Goel's stock of the day

3] UPL: Buy at CMP, target 845, stop loss 812

Rohit Singre's stock pick for today

4] Endurance Technologies: Buy at CMP, target 1350, stop loss 1180

Anuj Gupta's intraday stocks for today

5] Bank of Baroda: Buy at CMP, target 118, stop loss 94

6] Federal Bank: Buy at CMP, target 105, stop loss 86

Avinash Gorakshkar's stocks to buy today

7] Ashok Leyland: Buy at CMP, target 138, stop loss 118

8] GAIL: Buy at CMP, target 175, stop loss 155.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.