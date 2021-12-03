Day trading guide for Friday: After showing a sustainable upside bounce on Wednesday, Indian stock market witnessed sharp follow-through upside move on Thursday session. NSE nifty shot up 234 points and closed at 17,401 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 776 points and closed at 58,461 levels. Bank Nifty index added 143 points and closed at 36,508 mark. According to stock market experts, current market pattern displays strength of bulls in a down trend.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were higher than the previous day but lower than recent average; power, oil & gas and IT indices surged the most. BSE small-cap and mid-cap indices rose 1 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively.

Day trading guide for Nifty today

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for today's trade session; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Thursday's upside move seems to have strengthened the upside bounce, which started from the lows of 16,782. A decisive upside breakout of the hurdle of 17,400 to 17,600 levels on NSE Nifty could only change the short term negative sentiment of the market. Any turn down from near the resistance band could bring bears into action again. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is currently placed around 17,300 to 17,250 levels."

Day trading stocks for today

On day trading stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities, Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — listed out 9 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

1] Indusind Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹975 to ₹1000, stop loss ₹899

2] IDFC First Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹51, stop loss ₹44

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] Birlasoft: Buy at ₹470, target ₹515, stop loss ₹455

Ravi Singh's intraday stocks for today

4] Wipro: Buy at ₹645, target ₹655, stop loss ₹640

5] Maruti Suzuki India Ltd or MSIL: Buy at ₹7320, target ₹7450, stop loss ₹7270

Manoj Dalmia's shares to buy today

6] Texmo Pipes: Buy at ₹68, target ₹75, stop loss ₹64.50

7] Gujarat Fluorochemicals: Buy at ₹2301, target ₹2488, stop loss ₹2238

Parth Nyati's stocks to buy today

8] CDSL: Buy at CMP, target ₹1625, stop loss ₹1499

9] ACE: Buy at ₹218, target ₹225, stop loss ₹214.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

