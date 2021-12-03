Day trading guide for Friday: 9 stocks to buy or sell today — 3rd December

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for today's trade session; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Thursday's upside move seems to have strengthened the upside bounce, which started from the lows of 16,782. A decisive upside breakout of the hurdle of 17,400 to 17,600 levels on NSE Nifty could only change the short term negative sentiment of the market. Any turn down from near the resistance band could bring bears into action again. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is currently placed around 17,300 to 17,250 levels."