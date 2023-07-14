Day trading guide for Friday: Six stocks to buy or sell today — July 14

Asked about major triggers that may dictate Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal said, "Fall in the US CPI data to 2-year low boosted investor sentiments putting to rest some of the concerns with regards to US Fed rate hike. However, on the domestic front, inflation came in at 3-month high due to high vegetable prices which somewhat worried investors. On the other hand, primary market continues to do well with most of the IPOs over last 1 month getting good response. Currently Utkarsh SFB IPO is open which is also garnering huge investor interest. Going ahead, with the start of Q1FY23 earnings season, market is likely to witness more stock specific action. In near term market may remain in consolidation mode though the undertone remains positive on the back of strong FII inflows, robust domestic macro-micro factors and expectation of normal monsoon."