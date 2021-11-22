Day trading stocks: The sharp downside momentum continued in the Indian stock market on Thursday. NSE Nifty dipped 133 points and closed at 17,764 whereas BSE Sensex slipped 372 points and closed at 59,636 levels. According to stock market experts, Nifty is now placed at the edge of the support of ascending trend line, which is connected through previous swing lows at 17,750 levels. This is not a good sign and this signal chance of downside breakout of the trend line support in the short term.

Day trading guide on NSE Nifty

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for Monday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be weak. The overall negative chart pattern as per daily and weekly chart signal that the present key support of 17,700 could be broken in the short term and that could open a larger downward correction down to 17,200 to 17,100 levels in the next few weeks. Any attempt of upside bounce from here could find resistance around 17,850 to 17,900 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing intraday stocks for today's session, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities; Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities, Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia and Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited — recommended 10 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Strides Pharma Science or STAR: Sell at CMP, target ₹480 to ₹470, stop loss ₹510

2] State Bank of India: Buy at CMP, target ₹515 to ₹520, stop loss ₹490

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] BPCL: Sell around ₹406, target ₹388, stop loss ₹412

Parth Nyati's stocks to buy or sell today

4] Axis Bank: Sell Axis Bank around ₹706, target ₹685, stop loss ₹715

5] BSE: Buy around ₹1603, target ₹1675, stop loss ₹1565

Ravi Singh's stock picks for Monday

6] Aarti Industries: Sell around ₹980, target ₹950, stop loss ₹1000

7] Bata India: Sell around ₹2160, target ₹2080, stop loss ₹2180

Rohit Singre's share to buy today

8] Varun Beverages or VBL: Buy around ₹947, target ₹970 to ₹985, stop loss below ₹930

Manoj Dalmia's intraday stocks for Monday

9] Sutlej Textiles And Industries: Buy at ₹77, target ₹89, stop loss ₹72

10] Elecon Engineering Company: Buy at ₹179, target ₹197, stop loss ₹172.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

