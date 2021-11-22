Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Monday: 10 stocks to buy or sell today — 22nd November

Day trading guide for Monday: 10 stocks to buy or sell today — 22nd November

Stock markets today: NSE Nifty's current support of 17,700 could be broken in the short term and that could open a larger downward correction down to 17,200 to 17,100 levels in the next few weeks
2 min read . 07:02 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide: The short term trend of Nifty continues to be weak, believe stock market experts

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Day trading stocks: The sharp downside momentum continued in the Indian stock market on Thursday. NSE Nifty dipped 133 points and closed at 17,764 whereas BSE Sensex slipped 372 points and closed at 59,636 levels. According to stock market experts, Nifty is now placed at the edge of the support of ascending trend line, which is connected through previous swing lows at 17,750 levels. This is not a good sign and this signal chance of downside breakout of the trend line support in the short term.

Day trading guide on NSE Nifty

Day trading guide on NSE Nifty

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for Monday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be weak. The overall negative chart pattern as per daily and weekly chart signal that the present key support of 17,700 could be broken in the short term and that could open a larger downward correction down to 17,200 to 17,100 levels in the next few weeks. Any attempt of upside bounce from here could find resistance around 17,850 to 17,900 levels."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing intraday stocks for today's session, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities; Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities, Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia and Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited — recommended 10 stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] Strides Pharma Science or STAR: Sell at CMP, target 480 to 470, stop loss 510

2] State Bank of India: Buy at CMP, target 515 to 520, stop loss 490

Ravi Singhal's stock of the day

3] BPCL: Sell around 406, target 388, stop loss 412

Parth Nyati's stocks to buy or sell today

4] Axis Bank: Sell Axis Bank around 706, target 685, stop loss 715

5] BSE: Buy around 1603, target 1675, stop loss 1565

Ravi Singh's stock picks for Monday

6] Aarti Industries: Sell around 980, target 950, stop loss 1000

7] Bata India: Sell around 2160, target 2080, stop loss 2180

Rohit Singre's share to buy today

8] Varun Beverages or VBL: Buy around 947, target 970 to 985, stop loss below 930

Manoj Dalmia's intraday stocks for Monday

9] Sutlej Textiles And Industries: Buy at 77, target 89, stop loss 72

10] Elecon Engineering Company: Buy at 179, target 197, stop loss 172.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

