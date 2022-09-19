Day trading guide for Monday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 19th September3 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 05:55 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The short term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed down, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for Monday: Following weak global cues after a disappointing US CPI data for August 2022, global markets including Dalal Street witnessed heavy sell-off in the last two sessions last week. Nifty witnessed sharp weakness on Friday and closed the day lower by 346 points at 17,530 levels. BSE Sensex crashed 1093 points and closed at 58,840 levels whereas Nifty Bank went off 432 points and closed at 40,776 levels.