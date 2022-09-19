Day trading guide for Monday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 19th September

Expecting weak sentiments to continue further on Dalal Street, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Nifty 50 index broke the support end of the pattern with a gap down opening on Friday and then it even broke its important 20 DEMA support of 17,700. Once that was broken, the trend changed and the index entered a corrective phase again, which resulted into a selling pressure throughout the day to test the 17,500 mark on Nifty. The momentum readings on the hourly charts were already in a sell mode and the the negative crossover from the overbought zone on the daily chart too indicates that the short term trend for the index has turned negative. In the coming few sessions, we could see some further sell-off but in between recovery cannot be ruled out as the hourly readings are approaching oversold territory."