Day trading guide for Monday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 24th January

Speaking on day trading strategy for Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be weak with high volatility. Placement of support for NSE Nifty is around 17,600 to 17,500 levels and a formation of doji at the swing lows on Friday pointing towards a possibility of an upside bounce from current levels or slightly lows. The confirmation of bottom reversal is likely to indicate a quantum of upside bounce from current levels. Immediate hurdle for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,800 levels."