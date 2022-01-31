Day trading guide for Monday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 31st January

Expecting the union Budget 2022 to dictate the market in short term; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The global market event of FED policy and the monthly expiry for our markets is over, the focus would now solely be on the Budget 2022 which is likely to dictate short term trend. Now ahead of this event, our markets have already seen a corrective phase and hence, much of the negativity related to the events already seems to have been factored in. Hence, any positivity hereon could lead to short covering of positions and could lead the markets higher. Thus, the risk reward ratio is favorable for traders to take contra bets and look for buying opportunities here."