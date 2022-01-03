Day trading guide for Monday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — 3rd January

Speaking on day trading guide for Nifty Bank index; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Bank Nifty index is about to complete its 5 wave decline and hence it is in the last leg of the corrective phase. We may be at the end of a corrective phase or have completed the correction and hence, we expect limited downside from current levels too. So this is a good opportunity for investors to look for buying opportunities for the coming year as we expect the bull market to continue."