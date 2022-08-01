Day trading guide for Monday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — August 12 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 06:59 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The underlying trend of Nifty is sharply up, believe stock market experts
Day trading guide for Monday: Fueled by return of FPI buying and strong global cues, key indices Sense and Nifty finished in positive zone for third straight session last week. After the end of Friday session, Nifty logged 2.62 per cent weekly gain whereas it recorded 8.70 per cent monthly gain in July 2022. Similarly, BSE Sensex ascended 2.67 per cent in the week gone by whereas it registered 8.50 per cent monthly gain in the month of July 2022. After the end of Friday session, advance decline ratio was sharply up at 2.06:1.