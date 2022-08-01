Day trading guide for Monday: 4 stocks to buy or sell today — August 1

"Nifty has reclaimed the 17000 level, so let’s see some data to predict whether the up move will continue in the short term or reverse. Firstly, if we look at the derivatives data, the rollovers were slightly lower than the average and the up move in July has been mainly due to a combination of short covering and long formation. FII’s who were aggressive sellers in the last three months have covered their short positions and in fact they have started the August series with net long positions in the index futures. Technically, the index has formed a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ formation on the daily chart and is retracing the previous downtrend," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.