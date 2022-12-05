Day trading guide for Monday: 4 stocks to buy today — December 5

“Nifty as per weekly chart, formed a long positive candle with upper shadow. The near-term uptrend status remains intact for Nifty as per smaller and larger timeframe charts and there is a possibility of an upside bounce from the lows in the next 1-2 sessions. Immediate support is placed at 18550-18450 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.