Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 10th October4 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 05:58 AM IST
- Day trading guide: The underlying uptrend of Nifty remains intact, believe stock market experts
Listen to this article
Day trading guide for Monday: Following strong global cues, Dalal Street witnessed sharp upside movement and ended with strong weekly gains. NSE Nifty finished at 17,314 with a weekly gain of 1.29 per cent whereas BSE Sensex closed at 58,191, logging weekly gain of 1.33 per cent. Bank Nifty index recorded 1.41 per cent weekly gain after ending at 39,178 levels. In global markets, the Wall Street fell sharply on Friday following a solid US job data for September 2022 that increased the speculations about the US Fed interest rate hike.