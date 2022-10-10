Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 10th October

Ruchit Jain went on to add that Nifty 50 index has corrected from the highs of 18,100 primarily when the INR (Indian National Rupee) gave a breakout from the resistance of 80 and depreciated sharply. Now although the Dollar index has cooled off a bit from the highs, the INR has depreciated further and has surpassed well above 82. Also, if we look at the US Bond yields and the Dollar Index, the correction from the high does not signal a reversal of a trend yet and hence, one should keep a close watch on these factors.