Day trading stocks: After an attempt of downside breakout of the range movement on Thursday, Indian stock market witnessed decisive come back on Friday. NSE Nifty regained 18,000 levels surging 229 points whereas BSE Sensex shot up 767 points and closed at 60,686 levels. According to stock market experts, current stock market pattern signals chances of upside breakout. On weekend trade session, Indian markets were one of the top performers in the Asian region.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were in line with recent averages; realty, power, capital goods, telecom and IT indices gained the most, while there were no sectoral losers. Small-cap and mid-cap indices were up 0.25 per cent and 0.57 per cent respectively.

Trade view on Nifty

Speaking on day trading guide for Monday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Friday's sharp upside move seems to have nullified the short term negative pattern on the daily chart. Further upside move from here could be considered as an upside breakout of an important resistance and that could pull Nifty towards 18,350 levels in the short term. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,000 levels.

Day trading stocks for today

Asked about day trading stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities and Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia — recommended 5 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for today

1] Hindalco Industries: Buy at CMP, target ₹480 to ₹490, stop loss ₹458

2] DLF: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹440 to ₹450, stop loss ₹418

Rohit Singre's intraday stocks for today

3] Bharti Airtel: Buy at CMP ₹742, target ₹760 to ₹770, stop loss ₹732

4] Varun Beverages Ltd or VBL: Buy at ₹964, target ₹985 to ₹1000, stop loss ₹945

Ravi Singh's stock of the day

5] IGL: Buy around ₹500, target ₹520, stop loss ₹490.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

