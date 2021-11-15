Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 15th November

Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 15th November

Day trading stocks: Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,000 levels, say stock market experts.
2 min read . 07:06 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide: Further upside move from here could be considered as an upside breakout of an important resistance and that could pull Nifty towards 18,350 levels in the short term, believe stock market experts

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Day trading stocks: After an attempt of downside breakout of the range movement on Thursday, Indian stock market witnessed decisive come back on Friday. NSE Nifty regained 18,000 levels surging 229 points whereas BSE Sensex shot up 767 points and closed at 60,686 levels. According to stock market experts, current stock market pattern signals chances of upside breakout. On weekend trade session, Indian markets were one of the top performers in the Asian region.

Day trading stocks: After an attempt of downside breakout of the range movement on Thursday, Indian stock market witnessed decisive come back on Friday. NSE Nifty regained 18,000 levels surging 229 points whereas BSE Sensex shot up 767 points and closed at 60,686 levels. According to stock market experts, current stock market pattern signals chances of upside breakout. On weekend trade session, Indian markets were one of the top performers in the Asian region.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were in line with recent averages; realty, power, capital goods, telecom and IT indices gained the most, while there were no sectoral losers. Small-cap and mid-cap indices were up 0.25 per cent and 0.57 per cent respectively.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were in line with recent averages; realty, power, capital goods, telecom and IT indices gained the most, while there were no sectoral losers. Small-cap and mid-cap indices were up 0.25 per cent and 0.57 per cent respectively.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Trade view on Nifty

Speaking on day trading guide for Monday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Friday's sharp upside move seems to have nullified the short term negative pattern on the daily chart. Further upside move from here could be considered as an upside breakout of an important resistance and that could pull Nifty towards 18,350 levels in the short term. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,000 levels.

Day trading stocks for today

Asked about day trading stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities and Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia — recommended 5 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks for today

1] Hindalco Industries: Buy at CMP, target 480 to 490, stop loss 458

MINT PREMIUM See All

India’s  top  startups make staff richer by $5 bn this year

Red-hot IPO market lifts i-banking fees

Does it make sense to go for a  car subscription r ...

Brigade Enterprise reports decent earnings in Sep qtr

2] DLF: Momentum buy at CMP, target 440 to 450, stop loss 418

Rohit Singre's intraday stocks for today

3] Bharti Airtel: Buy at CMP 742, target 760 to 770, stop loss 732

4] Varun Beverages Ltd or VBL: Buy at 964, target 985 to 1000, stop loss 945

Ravi Singh's stock of the day

5] IGL: Buy around 500, target 520, stop loss 490.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!