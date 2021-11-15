Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 15th November

Speaking on day trading guide for Monday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Friday's sharp upside move seems to have nullified the short term negative pattern on the daily chart. Further upside move from here could be considered as an upside breakout of an important resistance and that could pull Nifty towards 18,350 levels in the short term. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,000 levels.