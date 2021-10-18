Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 18th October

Unveiling intraday trading strategy for Monday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Though, Nifty closed near the all time highs, still there is no indication of any reversal formation at the new highs. As per the theory of higher tops and bottoms, one may expect profit booking in the Nifty from near 18,500 to 18,600 levels this week. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 18,265 levels."