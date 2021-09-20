Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today - 20th September

Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today - 20th September

Premium
Day trading guide: The market seems to have started with profit booking and volatility at the new highs, say experts.
2 min read . 06:39 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide for Monday: Important support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,400 and there is a possibility of upside bounce from the lower levels, experts believe

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Day trading guide for Monday: Nifty snapped its 3-day winning streak on Friday ending 44 points lower at 17,585 levels. The BSE Sensex too shed 125 points and closed at 59,015 levels. However, Small-cap and Mid-cap indices tumbled more than a per cent. After opening on an upside gap of 80 points on Friday, the market surged up in the early-mid part of the session and registered a new all time high of 17,792 levels. A massive profit booking emerged from the new highs and the weakness continued for rest of the session. According to market experts, this pattern signals counter attack bear type pattern. They went on to add that such negative patterns tend to occur during strong up trended moves and more often they get nullified in the subsequent sessions.

Day trading guide for Monday: Nifty snapped its 3-day winning streak on Friday ending 44 points lower at 17,585 levels. The BSE Sensex too shed 125 points and closed at 59,015 levels. However, Small-cap and Mid-cap indices tumbled more than a per cent. After opening on an upside gap of 80 points on Friday, the market surged up in the early-mid part of the session and registered a new all time high of 17,792 levels. A massive profit booking emerged from the new highs and the weakness continued for rest of the session. According to market experts, this pattern signals counter attack bear type pattern. They went on to add that such negative patterns tend to occur during strong up trended moves and more often they get nullified in the subsequent sessions.

On a day when the NSE cash volumes breached 1 lakh crore; metals, realty, power, oil & gas and healthcare stocks shed the most while telecom and bank stocks surged the most.

On a day when the NSE cash volumes breached 1 lakh crore; metals, realty, power, oil & gas and healthcare stocks shed the most while telecom and bank stocks surged the most.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Trade view on NSE Nifty

Speaking on the intraday trading strategies; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The market seems to have started with profit booking and volatility at the new highs. Having moved up sharply in the last few sessions, there is a possibility of consolidation or minor weakness in the coming sessions. Important support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,400 and there is a possibility of upside bounce from the lower levels."

Day trading stocks for Monday

stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Manoj Dalmia, Director and Founder, Proficient Equities Private Limited and Ravi Singh, Founder & Director at DRS Advisory — recommended 5 shares to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

1] HDFC Bank: Momentum buy at CMP, target 1620 to 1650, stop loss 1540

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

How  India’s entry in global bond indices will help

Premium

Telecom package: Kicking the can down the road?

Premium

How non-resident Indians can buy term life insurance in India

Premium

Spike in compliance costs may hit tech startups hard

2] Maruti Suzuki India Ltd or MSIL: Buy at CMP, target 7200 to 7300, stop loss 6850

Manoj Dalmia's stock of the day

3] Manali Petrochemicals Ltd: Buy at 105.50, target 118, stop loss 98.50

Ravi Singh's stocks to buy today

4] Bharti Airtel: Buy at 727, target 750, stop loss 720

5] Wockhardt: Buy at 440, target 455, stop loss 435.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!