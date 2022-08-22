Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 22nd August

Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 22nd August

Stock market today: Bank Nifty is witnessing profit booking from the level of 39,750 however 38,800 is an immediate support level where we can expect a bounce-back, say stock market analysts.
3 min read . 07:14 AM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Day trading guide: Nifty has finally reversed down sharply on Friday and the short term chart pattern signal more weakness ahead, say experts

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Day trading guide for Monday: Indian stock market snapped its eight day rally after sharp downside reversal on Friday. Nifty 50 index finished 198 points lower at 17,758 whereas BSE Sensex dipped 651 points and ended at 59,646 levels. Nifty Bank index lost 670 points lower at 38,985 mark. Mid-cap index fell 1.30 per cent, much more than key benchmark indices. Among sectors, power and capital goods indices rose the most, while realty, oil & gas, metals and bank indices fell the most.

Day trading guide for Monday: Indian stock market snapped its eight day rally after sharp downside reversal on Friday. Nifty 50 index finished 198 points lower at 17,758 whereas BSE Sensex dipped 651 points and ended at 59,646 levels. Nifty Bank index lost 670 points lower at 38,985 mark. Mid-cap index fell 1.30 per cent, much more than key benchmark indices. Among sectors, power and capital goods indices rose the most, while realty, oil & gas, metals and bank indices fell the most.

According to stock market experts, a negative reversal type candle pattern was formed on the weekly chart that has resulted in a failure of upside breakout of the significant down trend line. This is not a good sign for bulls and one may expect further weakness in the short term.

According to stock market experts, a negative reversal type candle pattern was formed on the weekly chart that has resulted in a failure of upside breakout of the significant down trend line. This is not a good sign for bulls and one may expect further weakness in the short term.

Day trading guide for stock market today

Day trading guide for stock market today

"After showing a sharp upside move in the last few weeks, the Nifty has finally reversed down sharply on Friday and the short term chart pattern signal more weakness ahead. As per the indications of smaller to larger chart pattern, one may expect Nifty to slide down to 17300 levels (23.6% fibonacci retracement of June bottom to Friday's high) in the next 1-2 weeks. Immediate resistance for Nifty 50 index is placed around 17850 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"After showing a sharp upside move in the last few weeks, the Nifty has finally reversed down sharply on Friday and the short term chart pattern signal more weakness ahead. As per the indications of smaller to larger chart pattern, one may expect Nifty to slide down to 17300 levels (23.6% fibonacci retracement of June bottom to Friday's high) in the next 1-2 weeks. Immediate resistance for Nifty 50 index is placed around 17850 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Unveiling day trading strategy for the week ahead, Ajit Mishra, Vice President - Research at Religare Broking said, "We believe the 17,300-17,600 zone would provide a cushion in Nifty next week while a rebound towards the 17,850-18,100 zone may attract profit-booking. It’s prudent to focus more on risk management as correction/consolidation in the index usually derails the momentum even in the top-performing sectors. For fresh positions, we suggest preferring less volatile stocks until the trend resumes."

Unveiling day trading strategy for the week ahead, Ajit Mishra, Vice President - Research at Religare Broking said, "We believe the 17,300-17,600 zone would provide a cushion in Nifty next week while a rebound towards the 17,850-18,100 zone may attract profit-booking. It’s prudent to focus more on risk management as correction/consolidation in the index usually derails the momentum even in the top-performing sectors. For fresh positions, we suggest preferring less volatile stocks until the trend resumes."

"Bank Nifty is witnessing profit booking from the level of 39,750 however 38,800 is an immediate support level where we can expect a bounce-back while if it slips below 38800 level then 38,300-38,000 will be the next demand zone," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart adding, "As per the option chain, 17,900-18,000 strike call options are holding the highest open interest which is acting as an immediate resistance area while 17500 will act as immediate support. FIIs' long exposure in index future stands at 48 per cent, which is neutral however PCR dipped to an oversold level of 0.88."

"Bank Nifty is witnessing profit booking from the level of 39,750 however 38,800 is an immediate support level where we can expect a bounce-back while if it slips below 38800 level then 38,300-38,000 will be the next demand zone," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart adding, "As per the option chain, 17,900-18,000 strike call options are holding the highest open interest which is acting as an immediate resistance area while 17500 will act as immediate support. FIIs' long exposure in index future stands at 48 per cent, which is neutral however PCR dipped to an oversold level of 0.88."

Advising day traders to take a cue from SGX Nifty moves, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Intraday traders may assume short range of SGX Nifty today in between 17,480 to 17,820 whereas broader range of SGX Nifty today is placed between 17,250 to 18,000 mark."

Advising day traders to take a cue from SGX Nifty moves, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Intraday traders may assume short range of SGX Nifty today in between 17,480 to 17,820 whereas broader range of SGX Nifty today is placed between 17,250 to 18,000 mark."

Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities recommended ‘sell on rise’ strategy for today as market is trading in overbought zone.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities recommended ‘sell on rise’ strategy for today as market is trading in overbought zone.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Day trading stocks

Day trading stocks

Sharing intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Mehul Kothari, AVP — Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher and Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One — recommended 5 stocks to buy today.

Sharing intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Mehul Kothari, AVP — Technical Research at Anand Rathi; Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher and Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One — recommended 5 stocks to buy today.

Mehul Kothari's intraday stocks for today

Mehul Kothari's intraday stocks for today

1] Tata Steel: Buy around 110, target 115, stop loss 105

1] Tata Steel: Buy around 110, target 115, stop loss 105

2] Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL: Buy around 2243, 2300, stop loss 2200

2] Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL: Buy around 2243, 2300, stop loss 2200

Vaishali Parekh's stock of the day

Vaishali Parekh's stock of the day

3] Sterlite Tech: Buy around 161.50, target 172, stop loss 157

3] Sterlite Tech: Buy around 161.50, target 172, stop loss 157

Rajesh Bhosale's stocks to buy today

Rajesh Bhosale's stocks to buy today

4] Emami Ltd: Buy around 486.5, target 510, stop loss 470.80

4] Emami Ltd: Buy around 486.5, target 510, stop loss 470.80

5] Fortis Healthcare: Buy around 298.8, target 315, stop loss 288.

5] Fortis Healthcare: Buy around 298.8, target 315, stop loss 288.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.