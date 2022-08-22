Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 22nd August

"Bank Nifty is witnessing profit booking from the level of 39,750 however 38,800 is an immediate support level where we can expect a bounce-back while if it slips below 38800 level then 38,300-38,000 will be the next demand zone," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart adding, "As per the option chain, 17,900-18,000 strike call options are holding the highest open interest which is acting as an immediate resistance area while 17500 will act as immediate support. FIIs' long exposure in index future stands at 48 per cent, which is neutral however PCR dipped to an oversold level of 0.88."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}