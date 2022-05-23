Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 23rd May

Sharing major levels in regard to Nifty 50 today, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "In our view, the recent activity in the Nifty where it has taken support several times as it approached 15700-15800 and has faced resistance around 16400 has changed the trend from down to sideways. The index has formed a broad range of 15700-16400 where we can see multiple supports and '20 DEMA’ hurdle on the higher end i.e. around 16400. Since the short term trend has now changed to sideways, the next directional move will now depend on a breakout beyond the mentioned range and hence, traders should look for either side breakout in the coming week. A move above 16400 could then lead to a decent up move towards 16800 while a break below 15700 would resume the downtrend."