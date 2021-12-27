Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 27th December

Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 27th December

Day trading guide: There is a possibility of further weakness down to 16,700 to 16,650 levels by next week, believe stock market experts.
2 min read . 06:53 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Day trading guide: The recent pullback rally of the last three sessions seems to have completed around the strong overhead resistance of 17,150 to 17,200 levels, say stock market experts

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Day trading guide for Monday: After showing upside move in the last three sessions, Indian stock market slipped into weakness on Friday. NSE Nifty closed 68 points lower at 17,003 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 190 points and closed at 57,124 levels. Nifty Bank dipped 334 points and closed at 34,857 mark. According to stock market experts, current market pattern indicates lower top reversal pattern and there can be some weakness in the market when it opens on Monday.

Day trading guide for Monday: After showing upside move in the last three sessions, Indian stock market slipped into weakness on Friday. NSE Nifty closed 68 points lower at 17,003 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 190 points and closed at 57,124 levels. Nifty Bank dipped 334 points and closed at 34,857 mark. According to stock market experts, current market pattern indicates lower top reversal pattern and there can be some weakness in the market when it opens on Monday.

Day trading guide for Nifty today

Day trading guide for Nifty today

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Speaking on day trading guide for stock market today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The recent pullback rally of the last three sessions seems to have completed around the strong overhead resistance of 17,150 to 17,200 levels. There is a possibility of further weakness down to 16,700 to 16,650 levels by next week. Any upside bounce on NSE Nifty from current levels could be a sell on rise opportunity."

Day trading stocks to buy today

Sharing day trading stocks for today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — recommended 5 stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

1] Indian Overseas Bank or IOB: Buy at CMP, target 23 and 25, stop loss 19.75

2] Firstsource Solutions Ltd or FSL: Buy at CMP, target 190 to 195

Manoj Dalmia's day trading stocks for today

3] Radico Khaitan Limited: Buy at 1180, target 1255, stop loss 1144

4] Gati: Buy around 196, target 208, stop loss 188

Parth Nyati's stock of the day

5] KPIT Technologies: Buy at 539, target 565, stop loss 525.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!