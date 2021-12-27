Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 27th December

Speaking on day trading guide for stock market today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The recent pullback rally of the last three sessions seems to have completed around the strong overhead resistance of 17,150 to 17,200 levels. There is a possibility of further weakness down to 16,700 to 16,650 levels by next week. Any upside bounce on NSE Nifty from current levels could be a sell on rise opportunity."

