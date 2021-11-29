Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 29th November

Speaking on intraday trading strategy for Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The market has been in a steep fall and more weakness could be in store. The downside breakout of the crucial supports and the overall negative chart pattern as per daily and weekly time-frame indicate resumption of sharp down trend in the market. The next lower target to be watched out for Nifty is around 16,500 levels in the next couple of weeks. Any pullback rally at Nifty from here could find strong resistance around 17,200 levels."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}