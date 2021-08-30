Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 30th August

Speaking on the day trading guide for Monday; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The lack of strong selling enthusiasm at the new highs has resulted in a range bound action and small upside breakout of the said range movement. This is positive indication and there is a possibility of further upside in the short term. The next upside levels to be watched around 16,900 by next week. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 16,550 levels."