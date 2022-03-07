Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — 7th March

Sharing intraday trading strategy; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The news flows from the global geopolitical developments are likely to drive the near term moves in the market but until any reversals are seen, short term traders should avoid bottom fishing and stay light on positions. The India VIX is still high around 28, which needs to cool-off below 24 again for some stability. A lot of thematic approach played out during the week wherein the banking and financial space witnessed deep cuts due to short formations while the upside move in the base metals led to a sharp rise in the metal stocks. It is important for traders to identify such themes and look for trading opportunities on both sides of the trade."