Day trading guide for Monday: 5 stocks to buy or sell today — July 26

Day trading guide for Monday: After bleeding heavily for the three successive trade sessions, bulls tried to pull Indian market. However, this wasn't enough to pare the early week's losses and finally NSE Nifty ended at 15,856 levels — around 100 points lower from the previous Friday close. BSE Sensex too lost more than 0.50 per cent and closed at 52,975 — 281 points lower from previous Friday close. However, in this period, BSE Mid-cap index lost mere 0.29 per cent while BSE small-cap index shed around 0.21 per cent in the same period.