Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 10th January

Unveiling trade strategy for Bank Nifty and other segments; Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The banking space has shown immense strength, which is likely to continue given that this sector has started an uptrend after its long underperformance. In the coming week, the results from the IT giants are also likely to dictate the near term direction. Now the IT sector has already seen a run up ahead of the result season and there could be some profit booking around the outcome of the event (results). However, in case there’s any such correction in the IT space, then too it is unlikely to have a major impact on Nifty as it will be balanced out by strength in Bank Nifty, which has a decent weightage in the benchmark."