Day trading guide for Monday: The week gone by started on a negative note and threatened to retest the recent lows. However, the global markets came to the rescue and the gap up opening on Tuesday forced the short sellers to cover their positions. For the rest of the week, Indian stock market traded with a positive bias and managed to end in the green zone at the end of last week. According to stock market experts, current market pattern signals range bound action ahead.

Day trading guide for Nifty today

Stock market experts said that NSE Nifty showing range-bound movement at the important hurdle of 17,550 to 17,600 levels could be a positive indication for the bulls to make comeback. Hence, this consolidation movement at the important resistance could eventually result in an upside breakout of the resistance in the near term.

Speaking on day trading guide for stock market today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The short term trend of Nifty 50 continues to be range-bound. The lack of selling pressure at the important resistance could indicate higher chances of sharp upside breakout of the hurdle in the near term. Immediate support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,400 to 17,380 levels."

Day trading stocks for today

Sharing list of day trading stocks for today's sessions, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited and Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo — recommended 6 stocks to buy or sell today.

Sumeet Bagadia's day trading stocks

1] Godrej Properties: Buy at CMP, target ₹2170 to ₹2200, stop loss ₹2025

2] Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Momentum buy at CMP, target ₹41 to ₹43, stop loss ₹37

Manoj Dalmia's stocks to buy today

3] Siemens: Buy around ₹2450, target ₹2647, stop loss ₹2378

4] Apl Apollo: Buy around ₹988, target ₹1067, stop loss ₹961

Parth Nyati's stock picks for Monday

5] Minda Industries: Buy at ₹942, target ₹970, stop loss ₹925

6] State Bank of India or SBI: Buy around ₹495, target ₹510, stop loss ₹488.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.