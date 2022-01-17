Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — 17th January

Echoing with Ruchit Jain's views; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Bank Nifty is facing some resistance at 61.8 per cent retracement of the previous fall from the high of 41,829 to the low of 34,018. However, overall structure is bullish and if it manages to take out 38900-39100 resistance zone then we can expect a rally towards 40,000 to 40,500 levels. On the downside, 38000 is an immediate support level while 37500 and 37000 is the next support levels for Nifty Bank index."

